U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rhiannon Padgett, center, 81st Air Control Squadron weapons director, explains the squadron’s role to two Airmen from the 325th Operations Support Squadron intel office at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. The 81st ACS, also known as WETSTONE, is the only active duty Air Force squadron authorized to perform Battle Management Command and Control during live-fire air-to-air weapons evaluations as part of the Air Force’s Weapons System Evaluation Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis) (Proprietary information redacted)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 17:45 Photo ID: 7149511 VIRIN: 220329-F-JE952-1101 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.34 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st ACS all female mission [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.