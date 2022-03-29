U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stephanie Leal, right, 81st ACS assistant operations superintendent, identifies aircraft at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. Leal performed the role of interface control technician, and was responsible for categorizing aircraft and notifying the team of adversary movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis) (Proprietary information redacted)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7149510
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-JE952-1091
|Resolution:
|7960x5306
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 81st ACS all female mission [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis
