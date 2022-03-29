81st ACS all female mission

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jasmine Bogard, 81st Air Control Squadron assistant director of operations, performs the role of mission director during an all-female command and control mission during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 22.06 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. WSEP is a formal evaluation of a squadron’s ability to conduct air-to-air live-fire missions in a training environment in order to prepare pilots for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)

