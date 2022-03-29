U.S. Air Force Maj. Jasmine Bogard, 81st Air Control Squadron assistant director of operations, performs the role of mission director during an all-female command and control mission during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 22.06 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. WSEP is a formal evaluation of a squadron’s ability to conduct air-to-air live-fire missions in a training environment in order to prepare pilots for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7149509
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-JE952-1078
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 81st ACS all female mission [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
