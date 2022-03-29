Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st ACS all female mission [Image 4 of 6]

    81st ACS all female mission

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jasmine Bogard, 81st Air Control Squadron assistant director of operations, performs the role of mission director during an all-female command and control mission during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 22.06 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. WSEP is a formal evaluation of a squadron’s ability to conduct air-to-air live-fire missions in a training environment in order to prepare pilots for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)

    This work, 81st ACS all female mission [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

