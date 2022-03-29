U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Teran, left, 81st Air Control Squadron weapons director, and Master Sgt. Stephanie Leal, right, 81st ACS assistant operations superintendent, prepare for an exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. The 81st ACS, also known as WETSTONE, is the only active duty Air Force squadron authorized to perform Battle Management Command and Control during live-fire air-to-air weapons evaluations as part of the Air Force’s Weapons System Evaluation Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 17:45 Photo ID: 7149508 VIRIN: 220329-F-JE952-1065 Resolution: 4480x2986 Size: 1.22 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st ACS all female mission [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.