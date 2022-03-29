81st ACS all female mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Teran, left, 81st Air Control Squadron weapons director, informs pilots of potential threats via radio communication during Weapons System Evaluation Program East 22.06 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. The 81st ACS, along with eight other units across two installations, performed this mission with an all-female crew in honor of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)

