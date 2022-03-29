Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st ACS all female mission

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anjeanette Florendo, left, and Airman 1st Class Mykisha Hamilton, right, 81st Air Control Squadron live technicians, monitor aircraft movement at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. Live technicians are responsible for providing radar control and monitoring the airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)

