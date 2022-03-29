U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anjeanette Florendo, left, and Airman 1st Class Mykisha Hamilton, right, 81st Air Control Squadron live technicians, monitor aircraft movement at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 29, 2022. Live technicians are responsible for providing radar control and monitoring the airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7149506
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-JE952-1001
|Resolution:
|7560x5039
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 81st ACS all female mission [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
