    Readiness Challenge VIII AFRC [Image 20 of 20]

    Readiness Challenge VIII AFRC

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Emily Mifsud 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Readiness Challenge VIII participants from Air Force Reserve Command take part in the guard shack build event April 18, 2022, at the Silver Flag Training Site, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The Department of the Air Force CE event is hosted by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center. After a 20+ year hiatus, the challenge, a premier event for Department of the Air Force civil engineers, is back. This year's Readiness Challenge is the initial operating capability event before the challenge reaches full operating capability within the next two years. At this year's event, which runs through April 22, eight teams representing major commands and U.S. Space Force are facing off in about 20 events showing myriad of CE capabilities from emergency airfield lighting and water purification to building a guard shack from the ground up and firefighting and EOD operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Emily Misfud)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 17:56
    Photo ID: 7149490
    VIRIN: 220418-F-IJ745-0301
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

