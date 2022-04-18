U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the importance of U.S. space policy during her visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 18, 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 16:36
|Photo ID:
|7149334
|VIRIN:
|220418-F-IN231-1004
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
