    Vice President Harris visits Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 1 of 3]

    Vice President Harris visits Vandenberg Space Force Base

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Michael Peterson 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the importance of U.S. space policy during her visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 18, 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)

    U.S. Space Command
    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base

