Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Rugby

Retired U.S. Navy Utilitiesman Second Class Joshua Laban, shares a moment with an athlete from France during a wheelchair rugby competition for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 19, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

