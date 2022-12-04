Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBA community holds inaugural State of the Base [Image 2 of 2]

    JBA community holds inaugural State of the Base

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew John Braman 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and installation commander, left, meets with U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, from Maryland, during the Joint Base Andrews State of the Base at the Club at Andrews at Joint Base Andrews, Md, April 12, 2022. The event included leaders from the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 12:46
    Photo ID: 7148801
    VIRIN: 220412-F-VY285-1077
    Resolution: 6308x4505
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA community holds inaugural State of the Base [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBA community holds inaugural State of the Base
    JBA community holds inaugural State of the Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command
    Maryland
    Prince George's County
    State of Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT