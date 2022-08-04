Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jammer Jamboree [Image 3 of 4]

    Jammer Jamboree

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 96th Maintenance Group’s Airmen show off their jammer driving skills through a twisting and turning course April 8 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The jammer competition was one of many activities surrounding the group’s annual awards ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jammer Jamboree [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

