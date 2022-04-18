USS George H.W. Bush Celebrates Month of the Military Child

220418-N-SY758-1005 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2022) Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Ashlie Loyer, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), poses with a photo of her son in celebration of Month of the Military Child, April 18, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

