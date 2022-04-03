A U.S. Army Soldier, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, demonstrates a M240 machine gun during a combined arms live fire training exercise at Smardan Training Area on March 4, 2022. 2nd Cavalry Squadron works within the V Corps area of responsibility. As America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe, V Corps works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater. The CALFEX strengthens bonds of friendship between U.S. and Romanian forces and helps deter further aggression in Europe. The CALFEX strengthens bonds of friendship between U.S. and Romanian forces and helps deter aggression in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 03:39 Photo ID: 7148090 VIRIN: 220304-A-FC838-1115 Resolution: 5910x3940 Size: 10.63 MB Location: RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers work with Romanian forces during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise., by PFC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.