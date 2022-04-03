Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers work with Romanian forces during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise.

    U.S. Army Soldiers work with Romanian forces during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise.

    ROMANIA

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Army Soldier, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, demonstrates a M240 machine gun during a combined arms live fire training exercise at Smardan Training Area on March 4, 2022. 2nd Cavalry Squadron works within the V Corps area of responsibility. As America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe, V Corps works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater. The CALFEX strengthens bonds of friendship between U.S. and Romanian forces and helps deter further aggression in Europe. The CALFEX strengthens bonds of friendship between U.S. and Romanian forces and helps deter aggression in Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 03:39
    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers work with Romanian forces during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise., by PFC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    V Corps
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    Victory Corps
    europeansupport2022

