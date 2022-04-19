Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saluting military children: Jacelyn [Image 2 of 3]

    Saluting military children: Jacelyn

    04.19.2022

    Jacelyn, daughter of Sgt. 1st Class Brian Henninger, is a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard Child & Youth Teen Council. During Month of the Military Child and Volunteer Appreciation Month we salute her for her contributions and sacrifice.

    "I joined the National Guard Teen Council because I wanted to become a better leader. I want to be more involved in activities with other military kids and want to be there for other kids that are having a hard time. The most rewarding part of Teen Council is making new friends. I made a bunch of new friends the past few years at the camps set up by the Child and Youth Program and most recently at the West Virginia Teen Council Symposium. It's always fun and exciting to meet new people and I'm glad I get that opportunity,” said Jacelyn.

