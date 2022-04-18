Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Well monitoring [Image 3 of 5]

    Red Hill Well monitoring

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    AIEA, Hawaii (April 18, 2022) – A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor tests a water sample for total petroleum hydrocarbons as a part of real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 21:02
    Photo ID: 7147971
    VIRIN: 220418-N-TO792-1033
    Resolution: 3995x2663
    Size: 931.19 KB
    Location: AIEA, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Hill Well monitoring [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

