Red Hill Well monitoring

AIEA, Hawaii (April 18, 2022) – Jonathan Martinez, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, checks the water flow rate of a granular activated carbon filter as a part of real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 Location: AIEA, HI, US