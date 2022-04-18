AIEA, Hawaii (April 18, 2022) – Jonathan Martinez, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, adjusts the flow of a granular activated carbon filter as a part of real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 21:02
|Photo ID:
|7147969
|VIRIN:
|220418-N-TO792-1004
|Resolution:
|5187x3458
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|AIEA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Hill Well monitoring [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS
