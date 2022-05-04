U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Original handwriting from the Chapel's original construction in 1964 seen on paneling from the Cadet Chapel as repair and restoration work continues on April 5, 2022 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The chapel closed in early September 2019 and an external 150-foot tall white environmental shelter built to allow for necessary repairs and restoration year-round. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 19:12 Photo ID: 7147905 VIRIN: 220405-F-XS730-1031 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.35 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022 [Image 24 of 24], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.