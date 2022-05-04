Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022 [Image 12 of 24]

    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A worker inspects the interior of the Cadet Chapel as repair and restoration work continues on April 5, 2022 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The chapel closed in early September 2019 and an external 150-foot tall white environmental shelter built to allow for necessary repairs and restoration year-round. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 19:11
    Photo ID: 7147895
    VIRIN: 220405-F-XS730-1008
    Resolution: 5085x3395
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022 [Image 24 of 24], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022
    USAFA Cadet Chapel Renovation 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Renovations
    USAFA
    Cadet Chapel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT