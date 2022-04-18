Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin Hosts Philippine Secretary of National Defense [Image 14 of 15]

    Secretary Austin Hosts Philippine Secretary of National Defense

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Secretary of National Defense of the Republic of the Philippines Delfin N. Lorenzana for talks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 18, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 17:37
    Photo ID: 7147781
    VIRIN: 220418-D-BN624-0213
    Resolution: 7562x5041
    Size: 24 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Secretary Austin Hosts Philippine Secretary of National Defense [Image 15 of 15], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS

    Lloyd Austin
    SecDefAustin
    Delfin Lorenzana. Philippines

