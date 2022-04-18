Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Secretary of National Defense of the Republic of the Philippines Delfin N. Lorenzana for talks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 18, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 17:37
|Photo ID:
|7147780
|VIRIN:
|220418-D-BN624-0175
|Resolution:
|5888x3925
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin Hosts Philippine Secretary of National Defense [Image 15 of 15], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT