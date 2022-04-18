Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Secretary of National Defense of the Republic of the Philippines Delfin N. Lorenzana during a bilateral exchange, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 18, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 17:38 Photo ID: 7147754 VIRIN: 220418-F-BM568-2015 Resolution: 5325x3694 Size: 4.68 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary Austin Hosts Philippine Secretary of National Defense [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.