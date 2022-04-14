Fairchild KC-135s support Holloman F-16s

A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon over New Mexico April 14, 2022. Crews from Fairchild provided air refueling support during a training mission, allowing the F-16 crews to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)
|04.14.2022
|04.18.2022 15:58
|7147640
|220414-F-WH061-1207
|7165x5118
|2.49 MB
|US
|2
|1
