    Fairchild KC-135s support Holloman F-16s [Image 5 of 5]

    Fairchild KC-135s support Holloman F-16s

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon over New Mexico April 14, 2022. Crews from Fairchild provided air refueling support during a training mission, allowing the F-16 crews to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 15:58
