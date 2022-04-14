Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild KC-135s support Holloman F-16s [Image 3 of 5]

    Fairchild KC-135s support Holloman F-16s

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carson Wilberg, 93rd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon over New Mexico April 14, 2022. Crews from Fairchild provided air refueling support during a training mission, allowing the F-16 crews to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 15:58
    Photo ID: 7147638
    VIRIN: 220414-F-WH061-1105
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild KC-135s support Holloman F-16s [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild, F-16, Air Refueling, KC-135, AR
    Fairchild, F-16, Air Refueling, KC-135, AR
    Fairchild KC-135s support Holloman F-16s
    Fairchild KC-135s support Holloman F-16s
    Fairchild KC-135s support Holloman F-16s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    KC-135
    AR
    Air Refueling
    Fairchild

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT