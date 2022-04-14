A KC-135 Stratotanker from Fairchild Air Force Base refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon over New Mexico April 14, 2022. Crews from Fairchild provided air refueling support during a training mission, allowing the F-16 crews to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 15:58
|Photo ID:
|7147637
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-WH061-1093
|Resolution:
|6808x4863
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild, F-16, Air Refueling, KC-135, AR [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
