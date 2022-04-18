Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues boater from disabled sailing vessel near New Orleans [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues boater from disabled sailing vessel near New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescues a boater in Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans on April 18, 2022. The boatcrew transferred the boater to South Shore Harbor Marina in New Orleans in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Station New Orleans)

