A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescues a boater in Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans on April 18, 2022. The boatcrew transferred the boater to South Shore Harbor Marina in New Orleans in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 15:42
|Photo ID:
|7147627
|VIRIN:
|220418-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x2268
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Coast Guard rescues boater from disabled sailing vessel near New Orleans
