334th TRS runs remembrance 5k

Michael Holt, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Antoine Holt's father, and Shermain Holt, Antoine's mother, pose next to Antoine's memorial plaque at Avery Manor on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 15, 2022. The Holt 5k Memorial run is an annual event to honor Antoine, 603rd Air Control Squadron command and control battle management operations operator, who died while serving in Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

