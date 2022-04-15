334th TRS runs remembrance 5k

Students from the 334th Training Squadron participate in the A1C Holt 5k Memorial Run at the Levitow Training Support Facility on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 15, 2022. The memorial run is an annual event to honor U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Antoine Holt, 603rd Air Control Squadron command and control battle management operations operator, who died while serving in Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

