Local Boy Scouts camp out, tour ERDC

Cody Goss of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory speaks to Boy Scouts with the Andrew Jackson Council, who visited ERDC’s Vicksburg, Mississippi, campus April 1-2, 2022, for a weekend campout and hands-on tour of research and technology being developed on station.

