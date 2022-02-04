Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Boy Scouts camp out, tour ERDC

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Jared Eastman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Cody Goss of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory speaks to Boy Scouts with the Andrew Jackson Council, who visited ERDC’s Vicksburg, Mississippi, campus April 1-2, 2022, for a weekend campout and hands-on tour of research and technology being developed on station.

    STEM
    Engineer Research and Development Center
    ERDC
    STEM education
    Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory

