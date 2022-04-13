Social media influencer Michelle Khare participates in a land navigation exercise at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 13, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Mikayla Mast)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 09:37
|Photo ID:
|7146945
|VIRIN:
|220413-A-NV271-873
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michelle Khare experiences Army training [Image 6 of 6], by Mikayla Mast, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
