    Michelle Khare experiences Army training

    Michelle Khare experiences Army training

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Mikayla Mast 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

    Social media influencer Michelle Khare participates in a land navigation exercise at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 13, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Mikayla Mast)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022
