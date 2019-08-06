Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and commanding general, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, recognizes Staff Sgt. Courtney H. Lawrence, the victim advocate for the 1st TSC operational command post, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 8, 2022. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 07:47
|Photo ID:
|7146898
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-JD511-002
|Resolution:
|5028x3352
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SHARP team recognized [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT