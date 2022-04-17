Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Returning Home [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Returning Home

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ROTA, Spain (April 17, 2022) – Sailors heave around a mooring line during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), April 17, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 04:48
    Photo ID: 7146799
    VIRIN: 220417-N-GW139-1099
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Returning Home [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain
    Destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    USS Porter
    DDG 78

