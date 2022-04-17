ROTA, Spain (April 17, 2022) – Sailors heave around a mooring line during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), April 17, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 04:48 Photo ID: 7146799 VIRIN: 220417-N-GW139-1099 Resolution: 5687x4062 Size: 1.81 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) Returning Home [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.