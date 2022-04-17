USS Porter (DDG 78) Returning Home

ROTA, Spain (April 17, 2022) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Hannah Nichole Quinto, center, tosses a heaving line during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), April 17, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

