Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 03:02 Photo ID: 7146743 VIRIN: 220411-A-MI072-049 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 5.27 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 1TSB SARC Talks About the Power of Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.