U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julius D. Harris, Armed Forces Network Radio Host during his radio interview with the 1st Theater Signal Brigade Sexual Assault Coordinator, Master Sgt. Wilson D. Ramirez at the AFN Radio Station in Camp Humphreys, South Korea on April 11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 03:02
|Photo ID:
|7146743
|VIRIN:
|220411-A-MI072-049
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1TSB SARC Talks About the Power of Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
