    1TSB SARC Talks About the Power of Soldiers [Image 4 of 4]

    1TSB SARC Talks About the Power of Soldiers

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julius D. Harris, Armed Forces Network Radio Host during his radio interview with the 1st Theater Signal Brigade Sexual Assault Coordinator, Master Sgt. Wilson D. Ramirez at the AFN Radio Station in Camp Humphreys, South Korea on April 11, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 03:02
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
    #1stToCommunicate #VoiceoftheRok

