1TSB SARC Talks About the Power of Soldiers

U.S. Army Master Sgt. 1st Theater Signal Brigade Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and Staff Sgt. Julius D. Harris, Armed Forces Network Radio host discuss Sexual Assault during an interview at the AFN Radio Station in Camp Humphreys, South Korea on April 11, 2022. Both, Ramirez and Harris discussed basic concepts of Sexual Assault and how leaders should feel empowered to take a stand against this offense in the military. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis M. Solorio/1TSB PAO)

Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR