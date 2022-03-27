Atlantic Dragon | Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group conduct machine gun range

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, aim down range during exercise Atlantic Dragon on Camp Blanding, Florida, United States, March 27, 2022. Atlantic Dragon is a force generation exercise pushing CLR-37 as an arrival assembly operations group to provide tactical logistics support to III Marine Expeditionary Force. The exercise consists of an experimental maritime prepositioned force's offload tactics of military equipment that will support the field exercise training to increase combat readiness and efficiency. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

Date Taken: 03.27.2022