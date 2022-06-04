Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    136AW Airmen Receive Coins at FIDAE 2022 [Image 7 of 8]

    136AW Airmen Receive Coins at FIDAE 2022

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Mr. James Hursch, Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, left, thanks Texas Air National Guard Maj. Daryl Howard, middle, and Tech, Sgt. Matt Lenox, right, for their work during the FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio) air show April 6, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. Hursch coined the Airmen at the 136th Airlift Wing during his visit to the Texas Air National Guard’s C-130J Super Hercules static display during the air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 16:35
    Photo ID: 7146523
    VIRIN: 220406-Z-US479-0005
    Resolution: 5287x3529
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, CL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 136AW Airmen Receive Coins at FIDAE 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    136AW Airmen Receive Coins at FIDAE 2022
    136AW Airmen Receive Coins at FIDAE 2022
    136AW Airmen Receive Coins at FIDAE 2022
    136AW Airmen Receive Coins at FIDAE 2022
    136AW Airmen Receive Coins at FIDAE 2022
    136AW Airmen Receive Coins at FIDAE 2022
    136AW Airmen Receive Coins at FIDAE 2022
    136AW Airmen Receive Coins at FIDAE 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSCA
    Coining
    TXANG
    SAF/IA
    136AW
    FIDAE2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT