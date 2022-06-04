136AW Airmen Receive Coins at FIDAE 2022

Mr. James Hursch, Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, coins Texas Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Matt Lenox, 181st Operations Squadron loadmaster, at the FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio) air show April 6, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. Mr. Hursch coined two Airmen from the 136th Airlift Wing, thanking them for representing the U.S. at the international air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

