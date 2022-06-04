136AW Airmen Receive Coins at FIDAE 2022

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs, right, and Texas Air National Guard Col. Dave DeMarque, 136th Operations Group commander, left, engage in conversation during the FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y Espacio) air show April 6, 2022, in Santiago, Chile. Teichert coined two Airmen at the 136th Airlift Wing during his visit to the Texas Air National Guard’s C-130J Super Hercules static display during the air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Laura Weaver)

