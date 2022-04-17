NROL-85 Mission Launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office Mission (NROL-85) launches from Space Launch Complex-4 East April 17, 2022, at 6:13 a.m. PST, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. NROL-85 is the first NRO mission to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster, and is the second Falcon 9 launch procured through the Nation Security Launch (NSSL) contract to launch from the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley)

