A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office Mission (NROL-85) launches from Space Launch Complex-4 East April 17, 2022, at 6:13 a.m. PST, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. NROL-85 is the first NRO mission to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster, and is the second Falcon 9 launch procured through the Nation Security Launch (NSSL) contract to launch from the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 12:44
|Photo ID:
|7146495
|VIRIN:
|220417-F-GJ070-1004
|Resolution:
|2356x3299
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NROL-85 Mission Launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
