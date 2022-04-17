Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NROL-85 Mission Launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 1 of 3]

    NROL-85 Mission Launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office Mission (NROL-85) launches from Space Launch Complex-4 East April 17, 2022, at 6:13 a.m. PST, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. NROL-85 is the first NRO mission to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster, and is the second Falcon 9 launch procured through the Nation Security Launch (NSSL) contract to launch from the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 12:44
    Photo ID: 7146495
    VIRIN: 220417-F-GJ070-1004
    Resolution: 2356x3299
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    launch
    VSFB
    NROL-85
    NSSL
    rocket booster

