NROL-85 mission launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-85) launches from Space Launch Complex-4 East April 17, 2022, at 6:13 a.m. PST, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. NROL-85 is the first NRO mission to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster, and is the second Falcon 9 launch procured through the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) contract to launch from the Western Range.

