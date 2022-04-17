Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NROL-85 mission launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

    NROL-85 mission launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2022

    Photo by Michael Peterson 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-85) launches from Space Launch Complex-4 East April 17, 2022, at 6:13 a.m. PST, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. NROL-85 is the first NRO mission to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster, and is the second Falcon 9 launch procured through the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) contract to launch from the Western Range.

    TAGS

    Launch
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Space Launch Delta 30
    NROL-85

