NROL-85 mission launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office mission (NROL-85) launches from Space Launch Complex-4 East April 17, 2022, at 6:13 a.m. PST, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. NROL-85 is the first NRO mission to reuse a SpaceX rocket booster, and is the second Falcon 9 launch procured through the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) contract to launch from the Western Range.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 12:14
|Photo ID:
|7146492
|VIRIN:
|220417-F-IN231-1001
|Resolution:
|3600x2407
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|3
