Retired U.S. Special Operations Command Master Sgt. George Vera, Team U.S., throws a discus while competing in an athletics event at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in over 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 12:57
|Photo ID:
|7146488
|VIRIN:
|220417-M-HH765-0421
|Resolution:
|3096x5504
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|THE HAGUE, SOUTH HOLLAND, NL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. | Athletics [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
