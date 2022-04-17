Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invictus Games Team U.S. | Athletics [Image 11 of 13]

    Invictus Games Team U.S. | Athletics

    THE HAGUE, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS

    04.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Retired U.S. Army Cpt. Alex Wilson, Team U.S., competes in shot put in an athletics event at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in over 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 12:57
    Photo ID: 7146487
    VIRIN: 220417-M-HH765-0170
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: THE HAGUE, SOUTH HOLLAND, NL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. | Athletics [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IAM
    Invictus Games
    KnowYourMil
    IG22
    WeAreTeamUS

