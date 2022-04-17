Invictus Games Team U.S. | Athletics

Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rafael Morfinencisco, Team U.S., poses for a photo after receiving a gold medal while competing in an athletics event at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in over 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

