    Maryland's Vaccine Equity Task Force Delivers Masks and COVID-19 Home Test Kits for Distribution to Mt. Pleasant Church [Image 1 of 2]

    Maryland's Vaccine Equity Task Force Delivers Masks and COVID-19 Home Test Kits for Distribution to Mt. Pleasant Church

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle Lofton 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland's Vaccine Equity Task Force (VETF), delivers masks and COVID-19 home test kits for distribution to Mt. Pleasant Church and Ministries in Baltimore, Maryland on April 13, 2022. The Vaccine Equity Task Force is led by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, and serves as a clearinghouse for proposals and requests from nonprofit, faith-based, and community organizations seeking to serve vulnerable populations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 09:30
    Photo ID: 7146433
    VIRIN: 220412-F-HD161-930
    Resolution: 5740x3227
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland's Vaccine Equity Task Force Delivers Masks and COVID-19 Home Test Kits for Distribution to Mt. Pleasant Church [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Danielle Lofton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Response
    Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force
    VETF

