Invictus Games Team U.S. Archery

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Patrick MacDonald, competes in an archery competition for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

