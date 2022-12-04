Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Recon Conducts VBSS

    ICELAND

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Henry Rodriguez II 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Royal Marines with 42 Commando and U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, clear rooms during a visit, board, search, and seizure training mission in the Atlantic Ocean in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 12, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    22MEU
    Recon
    USMC
    USS Arlington
    NV22
    USMCNews

