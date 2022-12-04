Royal Marines with 42 Commando and U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, clear rooms during a visit, board, search, and seizure training mission in the Atlantic Ocean in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 12, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 07:29 Photo ID: 7146393 VIRIN: 220412-M-HV456-1402 Resolution: 6569x4379 Size: 13 MB Location: IS Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Recon Conducts VBSS, by LCpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.